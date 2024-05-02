Digital Avatars A.I. Technology -You won't have to wait for Microsoft VASA-1

Digital Avatars are here and I made one. I explain it further in this video.
If and when Microsoft releases their new tech, it will be game over on the web, as we will not know what is real or not anymore!
I make a fake person with AI and gave it a script and her name is Lindsey, Intro.
