Why Trump Obeys Israel” by Uncivilized exposes the Deep State’s iron grip on U.S. foreign policy - always bending to Zionist interests. From Alan Dulles’ CIA coups for Wall Street to Matilda Crim’s seduction of LBJ (ensuring Israel’s impunity after the USS Liberty false-flag), the pattern is clear: shadowy elites prioritize Israel over America. Dick Cheney’s Iraq war, orchestrated with Netanyahu’s Clean Break plan, proved Israel dictates U.S. wars. Now, Trump - despite “America First” rhetoric - is just another puppet. Billionaire Adelson bribed him to recognize Jerusalem and annex the Golan. In 2024, another $100M ensures the West Bank’s theft. The “swamp” wasn’t drained; it’s run by Zionist loyalists like Pompeo and Grenell. Netanyahu’s genocide in Gaza continues with U.S. funding because the Deep State’s true allegiance isn’t to Americans - it’s to Israel. Wake up. The enemy isn’t overseas - it’s in the White House.*
Release Date: 2025
