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Ask the experts II - Попитайте експертите - Част 2 - Oracle Films CoviLeaks 2021- отговор на Panorama по BBC
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Share. Download. Reupload. https://we.tl/t-fYq2hDOg82
Попитайте експертите - Част 2, предоставя платформа на някои от най-откровените и строго цензурирани медицински специалисти в Света, за да изразят своите виждания относно обосноваността на Световната пЛандемия и безопасността и ефикасността на ваксите КОВО19, маските и другите предпазни мерки, които се въвеждат прекалено лесно в ежедневието ни.
Ask the Experts - Part 2 provides a platform for some of the world's most outspoken and highly censored medical professionals to express their views on the validity of the World Plandemia and the safety and efficacy of CV-19 vaccines, masks and other precautions that are being introduced in our daily lives.
https://stamat.org/
Share. Download. Reupload. https://we.tl/t-fYq2hDOg82
Попитайте експертите - Част 2, предоставя платформа на някои от най-откровените и строго цензурирани медицински специалисти в Света, за да изразят своите виждания относно обосноваността на Световната пЛандемия и безопасността и ефикасността на ваксите КОВО19, маските и другите предпазни мерки, които се въвеждат прекалено лесно в ежедневието ни.
Ask the Experts - Part 2 provides a platform for some of the world's most outspoken and highly censored medical professionals to express their views on the validity of the World Plandemia and the safety and efficacy of CV-19 vaccines, masks and other precautions that are being introduced in our daily lives.
https://stamat.org/
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