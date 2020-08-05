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China’s Economy Accelerated in July
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8 views • August 05, 2020
It came from China. We are held down for six months, they are held down for a month. Happened right around the time the tariffs were beginning to take effect. We need to reopen the economy. If you can trust these numbers we are in big trouble.
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