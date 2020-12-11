© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hot Spot Below Greenland Melting Ice, Ivermectin Info for John, Earth Changes, and More: 12.11.2020
Follow
13
Download MP3
Share
Report
934 views • December 11, 2020
Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Flow of hot rocks rising from the Earth's core beneath central Greenland is melting the ice from below and contributing to sea-level rise, study finds
Submitted by Marv
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9029805/Geology-Hot-rock-rising-beneath-central-Greenland-melting-ice-below.html
https://trialsitenews.com/argentinas-ivercar-ivermectin-carrageenan-study-shows-positive-results-targeting-covid-19/
--
Ivermectin
Written by John and Terral
December 11, 2020
On Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 1:50 PM John wrote:
Watch video: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.11.2020):
FDA Approves First Treatment for COVID-19: link
--
Three Signs a ‘New Arctic’ Is Emerging
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/three-signs-a-new-arctic-is-emerging/
--
Storms, snow, clouds of fire in France, Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia
https://youtu.be/TIh6qkfQRoE
--
Fireball Report: Events found: 7546 in 2020: link
--
Trudeau Praises, Swears Allegiance to Chinese Dictatorship
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd2a5760a5b607590033a02
--
SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS: Trudeau Invited Chinese Troops To Train At Canadian Military Bases
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd1565f36e1a46b3edbc974
--
FBI Warns State, Local Police About China Targeting People On U.S. Soil: https://youtu.be/Io5l1GweZDY
--
Tacoma mayor announces 'guaranteed income' for residents most in need: https://youtu.be/IjpoMHTE7nI
--
Banksters Flee New York City: https://youtu.be/3sbfyjxkPRc
--
Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report: link
--
200 hospitals have been at full capacity, and 1/3 of all US hospitals are almost out of ICU space
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/10/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html
--
'Everything is upside down': Airway Heights inmate shared unbearable conditions while fighting COVID
https://youtu.be/pNRen7cqbIQ
--
Coronavirus transmission spreading like wildfire in Seattle
https://youtu.be/h7ZGDnzVw9w
--
Heads Up! Asian Nations "Won't Let Anyone In Without A Vaccination" Warns AirAsia CEO
https://youtu.be/3wr2jtlWTk4
--
Asia Today: Tokyo’s daily infections top 600 for first time
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-japan-e625db276249a3acfc935ea1a4fb4b30
--
What Motivates COVID Rule Breakers?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-motivates-covid-rule-breakers/
--
Fears and tension mount for commuters still heading to work
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-health-transportation-coronavirus-pandemic-98c309f705004e22a6d1832e96a1014d
--
Fears and tension mount for commuters still heading to work
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-health-transportation-coronavirus-pandemic-98c309f705004e22a6d1832e96a1014d
--
The Extraordinary Rise of the COVID Rebels
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/09/the-extraordinary-rise-of-the-covid-rebels-n1200043
--
Coasting to the Finish Line: Congress passes the Digital Coast Act
https://speakingofgeoscience.org/2020/12/09/coasting-to-the-finish-line-congress-passes-the-digital-coast-act/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Flow of hot rocks rising from the Earth's core beneath central Greenland is melting the ice from below and contributing to sea-level rise, study finds
Submitted by Marv
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9029805/Geology-Hot-rock-rising-beneath-central-Greenland-melting-ice-below.html
https://trialsitenews.com/argentinas-ivercar-ivermectin-carrageenan-study-shows-positive-results-targeting-covid-19/
--
Ivermectin
Written by John and Terral
December 11, 2020
On Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 1:50 PM John wrote:
Watch video: https://youtu.be/Tq8SXOBy-4w
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (12.11.2020):
FDA Approves First Treatment for COVID-19: link
--
Three Signs a ‘New Arctic’ Is Emerging
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/three-signs-a-new-arctic-is-emerging/
--
Storms, snow, clouds of fire in France, Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia
https://youtu.be/TIh6qkfQRoE
--
Fireball Report: Events found: 7546 in 2020: link
--
Trudeau Praises, Swears Allegiance to Chinese Dictatorship
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd2a5760a5b607590033a02
--
SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS: Trudeau Invited Chinese Troops To Train At Canadian Military Bases
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd1565f36e1a46b3edbc974
--
FBI Warns State, Local Police About China Targeting People On U.S. Soil: https://youtu.be/Io5l1GweZDY
--
Tacoma mayor announces 'guaranteed income' for residents most in need: https://youtu.be/IjpoMHTE7nI
--
Banksters Flee New York City: https://youtu.be/3sbfyjxkPRc
--
Oklahoma has 3rd highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to latest White House report: link
--
200 hospitals have been at full capacity, and 1/3 of all US hospitals are almost out of ICU space
https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/10/health/us-coronavirus-thursday/index.html
--
'Everything is upside down': Airway Heights inmate shared unbearable conditions while fighting COVID
https://youtu.be/pNRen7cqbIQ
--
Coronavirus transmission spreading like wildfire in Seattle
https://youtu.be/h7ZGDnzVw9w
--
Heads Up! Asian Nations "Won't Let Anyone In Without A Vaccination" Warns AirAsia CEO
https://youtu.be/3wr2jtlWTk4
--
Asia Today: Tokyo’s daily infections top 600 for first time
https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-asia-japan-e625db276249a3acfc935ea1a4fb4b30
--
What Motivates COVID Rule Breakers?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-motivates-covid-rule-breakers/
--
Fears and tension mount for commuters still heading to work
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-health-transportation-coronavirus-pandemic-98c309f705004e22a6d1832e96a1014d
--
Fears and tension mount for commuters still heading to work
https://apnews.com/article/new-york-health-transportation-coronavirus-pandemic-98c309f705004e22a6d1832e96a1014d
--
The Extraordinary Rise of the COVID Rebels
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/09/the-extraordinary-rise-of-the-covid-rebels-n1200043
--
Coasting to the Finish Line: Congress passes the Digital Coast Act
https://speakingofgeoscience.org/2020/12/09/coasting-to-the-finish-line-congress-passes-the-digital-coast-act/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryyoutube censorshipquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusfema campsinternmentproject black starlockdowncoronavirusnanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverg4 ea h1n1 chinathird waveterral blackstarcovid-19 21 mutationviral replication inhibitorfamilies separatedsurvival group programhiv inserts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.