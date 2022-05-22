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YouTubes Algorithms Are Already Censoring the Hashtags 'Monkeypox and Smallpox': What Are They Hiding From?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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130 views • May 22, 2022
I was listening to Alex C. from The Duran's personal video this morning when during his preamble he predicted (in a joking way) that YouTube was probably going to censor the word 'monkeypox' in their algorithm as people start to listen to the Powers That Be ramp up the fear porn with the coming 'Monkeypox Pandemic'. I had just listened to his video when I went to upload my recent video titled: and in the YouTube post I included #outbreak, #monkeypox and #smallpox. After my upload I noticed that YouTube failed to include the two hashtags of monkeypox and smallpox. So Alex C. was bang on. YouTube's algorithm's are already censoring out Monkeypox and Smallpox. Now why do you think that is happening? Let's ask Bill Gates shall we?

Related video:

"Monkey See, Monkey Do: I Predicted the Monkeypox Virus Coming to a City Near You on January 23, 2022" https://youtu.be/X5joU1VvO74

Alec C. Video:

Balloon testing next crisis. Popasna bulge, Desna missile strike, NYT off-ramp. Fake video. Update 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yr2Dm0Pj-ng

Related links:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/monkeypox

Monkeys On The Loose In Pennsylvania After Truck Crash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpFNStOszN0

Outbreak (1995) Official Trailer - Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman Sci-Fi Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5povsMKfT4

Vials labeled 'smallpox' found in Pennsylvania lab freezer (November 2021)
wgaltv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCoxUz5Kz0g

Bill Gates has a warning about deadly epidemics (January 22, 2017)
Business Insider YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDxb21qIilM

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Keywords
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