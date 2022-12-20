UP-CLOSE WITH THE CROMWELL V IN WAR THUNDER

I love airplane engines in cars and trucks..and airplanes..and this tank is an interesting trek into that arena. Fast, some turret armor and a boring but occasionally useful gun (esp at or below tier) make it a fun play for the experienced tanker.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.