Pfizer's DNA Plasmid Sequence Found in Diseased Skin of Man 3.6 Years After "Vaccination"
Nicholas Hulscher MPH says he has the strongest case for a specific vaccine injury in a patient 43 months after being injected that shows we were lied to.
"We found COVID-19 "vaccine" mRNA, DNA plasmid fragments, spike protein, and genomic dysregulation in a vaccine-injured patient 43 MONTHS after his last Pfizer shot.
Governments and Big Pharma blatantly LIED and will now be subject to legal action.
Study coming IMMINENTLY."
Nicholas Hulscher, MPH
Source @Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions
