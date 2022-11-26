Pandemic of the vaccinated. We tried to warn but was censored.

This is sickening. Their experts delayed their response to this poisoned antidote. They continue pushing it. Now it is too late. Natural selection is now implemented. Horrible monsters. This is how they did it. The template was the Rat-catcher 1986. See it here: https://rumble.com/v1x6f70-i-found-the-covid-genocide-template-its-called-the-rat-catcher.html

