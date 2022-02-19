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Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with Horses
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71 views • February 19, 2022
Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with Horses



Source:
https://druthers.net/newspapers/

Image from the air as it happened.
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/856551439245246521/944385477291696178/teQbdEcAbgce.png

MUST SEE!! from Ottawa Canada

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