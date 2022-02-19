Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with Horses

Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with HorsesSource:Image from the air as it happened.MUST SEE!! from Ottawa CanadaI believe that this video is public domain andmust be shared for the good of mankind.Disclaimer:All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the CopyrightAct 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such ascriticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, andresearch. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that mightotherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal usetips the balance in favor of fair use'This video does not provide investment or economic advice and is not professional advice (legal, accounting, tax). The owner of this content is not an investment advisor. Discussion of any securities, trading, or markets is incidental and solely for entertainment purposes. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, investment advice, or an opinion on suitability. The information in this video is provided as of the date of its initial release. The owner of this video expressly disclaims all representations or warranties of accuracy. The owner of this video claims all intellectual property rights, including copyrights, of and related to, this video.