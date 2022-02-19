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Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with Horses
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71 views • February 19, 2022
Ottawa Police Intentionally Trample a Grandmother with Horses
Source:
https://druthers.net/newspapers/
Image from the air as it happened.
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/856551439245246521/944385477291696178/teQbdEcAbgce.png
MUST SEE!! from Ottawa Canada
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
This video does not provide investment or economic advice and is not professional advice (legal, accounting, tax). The owner of this content is not an investment advisor. Discussion of any securities, trading, or markets is incidental and solely for entertainment purposes. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, investment advice, or an opinion on suitability. The information in this video is provided as of the date of its initial release. The owner of this video expressly disclaims all representations or warranties of accuracy. The owner of this video claims all intellectual property rights, including copyrights, of and related to, this video.
Source:
https://druthers.net/newspapers/
Image from the air as it happened.
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/856551439245246521/944385477291696178/teQbdEcAbgce.png
MUST SEE!! from Ottawa Canada
I believe that this video is public domain and
must be shared for the good of mankind.
Disclaimer:
All movies and clips within are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
This video does not provide investment or economic advice and is not professional advice (legal, accounting, tax). The owner of this content is not an investment advisor. Discussion of any securities, trading, or markets is incidental and solely for entertainment purposes. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, investment advice, or an opinion on suitability. The information in this video is provided as of the date of its initial release. The owner of this video expressly disclaims all representations or warranties of accuracy. The owner of this video claims all intellectual property rights, including copyrights, of and related to, this video.
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