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Les complots politiques des Illuminatis Политические заговоры иллюминатов
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25 views • March 09, 2021
Les complots politiques des Illuminatis Политические заговоры иллюминатов , MY SITE , PRESIDENT J.F.Kenndedy said , we are going to the mmon . . . Tags : jfk,2021 news,recent, , RUTUBE ru . . . https://rutube.ru/video/person/474869 , rutube Michel Duchaine , Depuis l'assassinat de Kennedy ,depuis la création de la Federal Reserve Bank,jusqu'au 11 septembre 2001...et jusqu'à maintenant...nous vivons sous l'empire d'une vaste conspiration,une Matrice./
С убийством Кеннеди, с момента создания Федерального резервного банка до 11 сентября 2001 ... до сих пор ... живем под властью огромного заговора, матрицы. /
Since the assassination of Kennedy, since the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank until September 11, 2001 ... until now ... we live under the rule of a vast conspiracy, a matrix. / https://rutube.ru/video/f49f2834192de4525e0f4e926e19575a/ , , , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/a-z/prescott-bush-how-bush-s-grandfather-helped-hitler-s-rise-to-power , , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/a-z/david-talbot-the-greatest-untold-story-of-american-power , ,http://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/home.htm , , The pro-Cuba Oswald WAS still alive ! http://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/2oswalds.htm , , http://harveyandlee.net , , IMPORTANT - new - WEBSITE - please COPY+PAST - the URL , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
С убийством Кеннеди, с момента создания Федерального резервного банка до 11 сентября 2001 ... до сих пор ... живем под властью огромного заговора, матрицы. /
Since the assassination of Kennedy, since the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank until September 11, 2001 ... until now ... we live under the rule of a vast conspiracy, a matrix. / https://rutube.ru/video/f49f2834192de4525e0f4e926e19575a/ , , , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/a-z/prescott-bush-how-bush-s-grandfather-helped-hitler-s-rise-to-power , , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/a-z/david-talbot-the-greatest-untold-story-of-american-power , ,http://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/home.htm , , The pro-Cuba Oswald WAS still alive ! http://mcadams.posc.mu.edu/2oswalds.htm , , http://harveyandlee.net , , IMPORTANT - new - WEBSITE - please COPY+PAST - the URL , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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