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Fauci lies again, pretends he doesn't know what went on in Wuhan lab
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21 views • May 27, 2021
Ben Swann, May 25, 2021
Media is now claiming "NEW" information that indicates that Covid came from the Wuhan Lab. But for those of us who have been following this story, this is not new information... this evidence has been known for over a year. So why is Dr. Fauci, now suddenly pretending that he believe Covid could have come from a lab?
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2cPnQldnOU
Media is now claiming "NEW" information that indicates that Covid came from the Wuhan Lab. But for those of us who have been following this story, this is not new information... this evidence has been known for over a year. So why is Dr. Fauci, now suddenly pretending that he believe Covid could have come from a lab?
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
Pure VPN: Military grade vpn protection.
https://truthinmedia.com/vpn
Brave Browser: Open source and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web.
https://truthinmedia.com/brave
----------------
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2cPnQldnOU
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