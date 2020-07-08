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Matthew Whitaker claims Obama was 'clearly' involved in Flynn investigation
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12 views • July 08, 2020
Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker tells FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald that the American people ‘want accountability’ because the Russia-probe investigation ‘is not moving fast enough.’ #FoxBusiness
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