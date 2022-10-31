【 G -Times NEWS】Alberta's New Premier Draws International Attention

https://gnews.org/articles/500061
Summary：According to Global News on October 25th, Alberta's new premier Danielle Smith took office less than three weeks ago, and her clear anti-mandatory vaccine stance and criticism of the World Economic Forum have attracted international public attention
