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Video 2 Governor hopeful Daniel McCarthy speaking front of the protesters on Dec 7th 2020 @ Arizona State Capitol. House Of Representatives.
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13 views • December 08, 2020
Dec 7th 2020 Protesters @ Arizona State Capitol. House Of Representatives many of the Legislative Body met with the crowds today and check out our MAAP's fan page for many live videos and clips.
#trump #arizona #danielmccarthy #governor #governordanielmccarthysoon
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Remarkable folks today working on one common goal for our country. Kudos.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
JVC Camera By George
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
#trump #arizona #danielmccarthy #governor #governordanielmccarthysoon
Video by George Nemeh + MAAP REAL TALK SHOW + MEDIA.
Remarkable folks today working on one common goal for our country. Kudos.
#likeitis #drawyourownconclusions
Video by George Nemeh from MAAP Media.
#raw #maapmedia #maaprealtalkshow #usa #trump2020 #president #donaldjtrump #georgenemeh
JVC Camera By George
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2020
MAAP MEDIA
Keywords
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