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The First Seasteaders Tell Their Story of Running for Their Lives
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25 views • March 01, 2020
We had the pleasure of talking with Chad and Nadia at Anarchapulco 2020 about their harrowing tale of sailing for their lives away from Thailand after the country saw a quiet couple in the middle of the ocean as a threat to their national sovereignty. They tell their story and discuss what the next steps are for them and for sea-steading.
Links from the show:
http://oceanbuilders.com
https://www.seasteading.org/
For links to our:
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and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
Links from the show:
http://oceanbuilders.com
https://www.seasteading.org/
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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