© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sounds Of The Modes | Guitar Improvisations With Scales
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • October 22, 2020
'Sounds of the modes' was made to show the use of the modes at a simple and practical level in the hopes of breaking the mystique and any perceived complexity to those starting out using the modes in their own musical endevours.
A guitar improvisation and interpretation of the musical modes and running through the modes in sequence - Ionian (natural major), Dorian, Phrygian, Lydian, Mixolydian, Aeolian (natural minor) and Locrian.
The guitar scales of each mode is also shown on screen during the guitar improvisation. The guitar scales are arranged to a three-note-per-string arrangement which is popular among many guitar players.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
A guitar improvisation and interpretation of the musical modes and running through the modes in sequence - Ionian (natural major), Dorian, Phrygian, Lydian, Mixolydian, Aeolian (natural minor) and Locrian.
The guitar scales of each mode is also shown on screen during the guitar improvisation. The guitar scales are arranged to a three-note-per-string arrangement which is popular among many guitar players.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.