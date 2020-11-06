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Political Coup D'état has Been Planned, Now it's Being Implemented w/ Harley Schlanger
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38 views • November 06, 2020
Sarah Westall

Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the political Coup D'état that is being attempt right now in the United States. Harley explains what steps have led up to this and what we can expect to come. It is important for everyone to know that the President's administration knew of this plan and is countering strong. Our very Republic is on the line if this Coup D'état is successful. Harley shares what we have in store if this treasonous coup is not shut down. You can follow Harley Schlanger on his blog @ https://Harley.LaRouchePAC.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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trumpnwobidensarah westallharley schlangerpolitical coup detatbeen plannedbeing implemented
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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