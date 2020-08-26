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Duncan Laurie - The Secret Of Inspired Art And Radionics
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15 views • August 26, 2020
Duncan Laurie - The Secret Of Inspired Art And Radionics
https://radiantcreators.com/2020/08/26/duncan-laurie-the-secret-of-inspired-art-and-radionics
Our interview in part focuses on Duncans book:
THE SECRET ART: A Brief History of Radionic Technology for the Creative Individual https://amzn.to/2EC9iQK traces this astonishing process beginning with early art designs suggestive of radionic intent. For many prehistoric and indigenous peoples, art was also a means of interacting with Nature to enhance healing, increase crop yields, and enable visionary experiences.
Radionics, an alternative healing technology, is explored as a methodology for visual art and design. Radionically based tools and techniques are presented that lend themselves to experimental art and multi-media praxis.
The history of radionics is the story of how various inventors designed devices that employ directed intent to affect the real world. With these tools, they promoted healing without pills or surgery, grew crops without fertilizer, restrained insect predation without pesticides, and performed a host of other seemingly impossible feats that defy mechanistic science.
https://radiantcreators.com/2020/08/26/duncan-laurie-the-secret-of-inspired-art-and-radionics
Our interview in part focuses on Duncans book:
THE SECRET ART: A Brief History of Radionic Technology for the Creative Individual https://amzn.to/2EC9iQK traces this astonishing process beginning with early art designs suggestive of radionic intent. For many prehistoric and indigenous peoples, art was also a means of interacting with Nature to enhance healing, increase crop yields, and enable visionary experiences.
Radionics, an alternative healing technology, is explored as a methodology for visual art and design. Radionically based tools and techniques are presented that lend themselves to experimental art and multi-media praxis.
The history of radionics is the story of how various inventors designed devices that employ directed intent to affect the real world. With these tools, they promoted healing without pills or surgery, grew crops without fertilizer, restrained insect predation without pesticides, and performed a host of other seemingly impossible feats that defy mechanistic science.
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