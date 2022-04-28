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A War Between Two Villains? | Beyond the Cover
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3575 views • April 28, 2022
Many good Americans have been led to believe that the two sides in the war in Ukraine are being led by a Russian tyrant on one hand and a Ukrainian freedom fighter on the other. Yet as Senior Editor Alex Newman demonstrates in his article “A War Between Two Villains?” in the May 16, 2022 issue of The New American, the reality is very different. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Newman discusses the corruption of both Putin and Zelensky, while also pointing out that in both cases there is a huge chasm between the ruler and the people. He also explains why the United States should not send soldiers to Ukraine but should instead follow a non-interventionist foreign policy.
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To order the May 16, 2022 (“A War Between Two Villains?”) issue of The New American, visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3809/
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