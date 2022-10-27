NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/26/2022

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The left and Biden is lying. And a good portion of the right do not have the back bone to stop them. That is why there are so many NEW people coming out to run against them and take them out. We need to VET and check out the people we vote for, or things will NOT get any better, but in face will get worse.