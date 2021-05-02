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Treachery: Aircraft Sabotage, Murder, and Government Coverup
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101 views • May 02, 2021
Treachery is the story of the sabotage of Arrow Air 1285 with the deaths of hundreds of 101st Airborne Division troops; the murder of Arleigh McCree, the head of the LAPD Bomb Squad, who traced debris from Arrow Air 1285 to incendiary devices sold exclusively to the CIA; the murder and government coverup of Marine Colonel James E. Sabow at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, California, and the use of El Toro in a covert operation to fly weapons to Central America and cocaine into the US to fund the Nicaraguan Contra War. The Iran/Contra scandal is the nexus connecting these unindicted felonies.
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