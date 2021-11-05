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‘We Gotta Take Those Motherf***ers Out'
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250 views • November 05, 2021
Jared Taylor puts Professor Brittney Cooper's words in context and explains why — for her — she is being logical and reasonable.
Thumbnail credit: TED Conference via Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/11/we-gotta-take-those-motherfers-out/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: TED Conference via Flickr https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/11/we-gotta-take-those-motherfers-out/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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