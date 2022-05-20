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FULL SHOW: 10th Straight Day Of Record High Gas Prices As Biden Refuses To Take Questions From Media
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160 views • May 20, 2022
Owen Shroyer dishing out Infinity Stones of truth today as provided by our loving politicians and the American left. From George Bush admitting he committed war crimes in Iraq to the Senate voting against $40 billion for the US but giving another $40 billion to Ukraine, it’s getting ludicrous what Americans put up with. The world is anticipating the WHO takeover of the planet next week in Switzerland, so they won’t be able to do it without alternative media coverage. Owen does an elite level crash course on modern day political alignments, explaining what is left, right and center. As the American media begins to admit all the crimes committed by the Clinton Campaign in 2015-16, Owen explains how if we don’t learn from the Clinton crime spree going unchecked, the same will happen with the Biden crime spree.
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