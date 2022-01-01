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DATA SHOWS COVID VACCINE IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVERY VACCINE IN HISTORY COMBINED
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270 views • January 01, 2022
About 320,000 Americans have died from the COVID vaccine when you adjust the VAERS underreporting To see the full interview check out this story at https://thenewamerican.com/steve-kirsch-covid-vaccines-kill-more-people-than-they-save/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
The New American, Steve Kirsch Interview https://thenewamerican.com/steve-kirsch-covid-vaccines-kill-more-people-than-they-save/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Clips Shown In Video:
The New American, Steve Kirsch Interview https://thenewamerican.com/steve-kirsch-covid-vaccines-kill-more-people-than-they-save/
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