How we get everybody "home"
Karine Savard
Published 18 days ago

The comparison with the Lemmings I found pretty accurate. Like builders, stoppers, parachutes etc. we have tools to help each other, warn, inform, help. These are the endtimes so we all need to come home. Come back to Christ, repent and pray. It is He who helped me to get better; none of my familymembers did. With Him, everything is possible 🌻🙏

