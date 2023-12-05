Champion athlete killed by VAXX poison injection induced CARDIAC ARREST

"Waunakee – Reed Ryan our much loved son, brother, uncle, teammate, and friend was welcomed by the angels into Heaven on November 28, 2023. Reed, age 22, was born on December 27, 2000.

Reed went into cardiac arrest on November 21st following a football team workout in the weight-room doing what he loved. This was the result of an undetected genetic heart condition and a large, loving heart. The athletic training team was tremendous in their efforts to immediately initiate CPR and regain his pulse. The ICU hospital staff at St. Mary's-Duluth were amazing in doing everything possible for him. We want to especially thank Jessa, Hannah, Dawn, Sabrina, and Abbi, his teammates, the UMD coaching staff and administration--especially Forrest Karr and Coach Weise.

Reed is survived by his parents, Erin and Stephanie, his sister Robyn, his brother Chase (Paige) Parr, nephews Everett and Benson, grandmother Joanne, Great Aunt Arlene McGee, uncles Tommy Ryan and Darius (Mariah) McCurty, dog Sconnie, and many close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Tiffany, Grandfather Pat, Uncle Patrick, and Great Uncle Don McGee.

Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years. Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking.

Reed graduated from Waunakee High School in 2019 was the State of Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Year, recipient of the Tim Krumrie award, and State Wrestling runner up. Following, he accepted a full scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University (NDSU) for four seasons. In 2023, he was welcomed as a Bulldog at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with #99. He was a three time Commissioner's Academic Excellence award winner, a four time Missouri Valley Football Honor roll member, and earned three championship rings. He was committed to his lead role in Christian Athlete groups, his spirituality, and God.

Even in death, Reed was thinking of how he could help others and donated several organs, additionally Reed will be an Important part of a NCAA research study to help prevent this from happening to other athletes."

https://www.ryanfuneralserviceDOTcom/obituaries/reed-ryan/

###

Vaccine Incentive

"NDSU is offering a $100 COVID-19 vaccination incentive to students enrolled in Fall 2021 who are fully vaccinated. To request this incentive, students must complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Request Form. Students must use their NDUS account information when signing into the form."

https://web.archive.org/web/20211017073356/https://www.ndsu.edu/studenthealthservice/patient_resources/covid_19_information/

###

"COVID Vaccinations

Get the Vax

The promise of a fulfilling Fall 2021 semester with in-person classes, events, and social interactions will require the continued commitment of our entire University community to keep University campuses and other locations safe and healthy.

We can have a successful and rewarding fall semester if we take final steps together: Get the Vax today!

Students

All University of Minnesota students enrolled online or in person (including all undergraduate, graduate, professional, and Post Secondary Enrollment Option) must complete this Student COVID-19 Immunization Vaccination Form by Oct. 8, 2021. The form asks students to either submit their vaccination information or submit documentation of a religious or medical exemption.

If students do not provide the Vaccination Form, they will be out of compliance with the University’s vaccination requirement and prohibited from registering for classes in the future."

https://web.archive.org/web/20211029202433/https://safe-campus.d.umn.edu/covid19/covid-vaccinations

Mirrored - bootcamp

