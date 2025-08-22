18+ Russian special forces overran & annihilated a fortified Ukrainian strongpoint somewhere in the SMO zone

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian special forces overran & annihilated a fortified Ukrainian strongpoint somewhere in the SMO zone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Russian special forces overran and annihilated a fortified Ukrainian strongpoint somewhere in the SMO zone.

US Proposes European Troops in Ukraine, Possible US-Imposed No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

▪️This is Minsk 3.0 + a Syria-style freeze, not an attempt to actually end the war;

▪️The war began because the US seeks to encircle, contain, and eventually collapse Russia and those objectives and the means to pursue them remain firmly in place;

▪️The US simply requires a freeze and is doing everything in its power to force Russia into accepting one while it pursues primacy EVERYWHERE else including elsewhere along Russia's periphery;

▪️The threat the US poses to the globe will only end when the globe creates conditions under which the US is no longer able to threaten it;

From @DDGeopolitics

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
