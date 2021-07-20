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QAnon Gives Vaccine Warning on Jimmy Kimmel Live
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1495 views • July 20, 2021
While trying to persuade kids to get the jab, an imposter staff crashes Jimmy Kimmel Live. He yells "the letter of the day is Q" while being pulled off the stage by security.
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