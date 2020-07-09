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OUT OF SHADOWS OFFICIAL FULL DOCUMENTARY 2020 (Hollywood Satanism & CIA project Mockingbird)
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847 views • July 09, 2020
Hollywood Satanism & CIA project Mockingbird - An exposé on how Hollywood and the mainstream media manipulate the multitudes by spreading propaganda throughout their content.
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYuum1ZQtk0&;feature=youtu.be&t=1103
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYuum1ZQtk0&;feature=youtu.be&t=1103
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