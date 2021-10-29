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THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN FAKE NEWS BACKFIRES!!! 👀
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410 views • October 29, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Fake news and propaganda is being spread by the mainstream media in an attempt to undermine the good work being done by real journalists who don’t just follow the status quo repeating nonsense without doing their due diligence! We are in the midst of the greatest information war this world has ever seen and we must counter this blatant propaganda at every chance we get! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that the Georgia Straight in particular spreads blatant fake news in an attempt to smear and slander PFT but they fail miserably by causing more people to view PFT’s work!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider

Sources:

https://www.straight.com/covid-19-pandemic/food/vaccine-passport-opponent-rebecca-matthews-talks-about-taking-city-of-vancouver-to-court-over?fbclid=IwAR2g5-N63mt-3VzPWyWoc1Bm29-iKXeN1urWIgcHdAL3nYdszXeVVHc-QJI

https://www.cp24.com/news/disinformation-a-threat-to-democracy-global-economy-trudeau-1.5643529

Why I Think WW3 Has Begun
https://pressfortruth.ca/why-i-think-ww3-has-begun/

OUTRAGEOUS!! Family Run Corduroy Restaurant SHUT DOWN By Health Officials While Fast Food Chains ARE BOOMING!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/outrageous-family-run-corduroy-restaurant-shut-down-by-health-officials-while-fast-food-chains-are-booming/

THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/

https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1352679448831733762

In France PEDOPHILES ARE PUSHING FOR MANDATORY VACCINES! You Can’t Make This Up!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/in-france-pedophiles-are-pushing-for-mandatory-vaccines-you-cant-make-this-up/

https://www.yahoo.com/now/bill-gates-apos-best-investment-121300436.html

Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw

https://www.instagram.com/p/imJDIGK9EM/

EXCLUSIVE: Former Premier of BC BILL VANDER ZALM ON COVID-19(84) And The Push For GLOBAL COMMUNISM!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/exclusive-former-premier-of-bc-bill-vander-zalm-on-covid-1984-and-the-push-for-global-communism/

COVID-19 is A Carefully Choreographed PLANDEMIC And The Government Is The REAL VIRUS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/covid-19-is-a-carefully-choreographed-plandemic-and-the-government-is-the-real-virus/

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
fake newsvaccinecanadapandemicdeathslockdowncovid-19press for truthpressfortruth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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