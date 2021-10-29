THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN FAKE NEWS BACKFIRES!!! 👀

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pressfortruth
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Fake news and propaganda is being spread by the mainstream media in an attempt to undermine the good work being done by real journalists who don’t just follow the status quo repeating nonsense without doing their due diligence! We are in the midst of the greatest information war this world has ever seen and we must counter this blatant propaganda at every chance we get! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that the Georgia Straight in particular spreads blatant fake news in an attempt to smear and slander PFT but they fail miserably by causing more people to view PFT’s work!
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Sources:
https://www.straight.com/covid-19-pandemic/food/vaccine-passport-opponent-rebecca-matthews-talks-about-taking-city-of-vancouver-to-court-over?fbclid=IwAR2g5-N63mt-3VzPWyWoc1Bm29-iKXeN1urWIgcHdAL3nYdszXeVVHc-QJI
https://www.cp24.com/news/disinformation-a-threat-to-democracy-global-economy-trudeau-1.5643529
Why I Think WW3 Has Begun
https://pressfortruth.ca/why-i-think-ww3-has-begun/
OUTRAGEOUS!! Family Run Corduroy Restaurant SHUT DOWN By Health Officials While Fast Food Chains ARE BOOMING!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/outrageous-family-run-corduroy-restaurant-shut-down-by-health-officials-while-fast-food-chains-are-booming/
THE TRUTH ABOUT ALBERTA TEENS DEATH And The FAKE NEWS Surrounding The COVID-19(84) DEATH COUNTS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-alberta-teens-death-and-the-fake-news-surrounding-the-covid-1984-death-counts/
https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1352679448831733762
In France PEDOPHILES ARE PUSHING FOR MANDATORY VACCINES! You Can’t Make This Up!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/in-france-pedophiles-are-pushing-for-mandatory-vaccines-you-cant-make-this-up/
https://www.yahoo.com/now/bill-gates-apos-best-investment-121300436.html
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2fp0Jeyjvw
https://www.instagram.com/p/imJDIGK9EM/
EXCLUSIVE: Former Premier of BC BILL VANDER ZALM ON COVID-19(84) And The Push For GLOBAL COMMUNISM!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/exclusive-former-premier-of-bc-bill-vander-zalm-on-covid-1984-and-the-push-for-global-communism/
COVID-19 is A Carefully Choreographed PLANDEMIC And The Government Is The REAL VIRUS!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/covid-19-is-a-carefully-choreographed-plandemic-and-the-government-is-the-real-virus/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over