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5G and Beyond Act of 2020 just became Law
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209 views • March 27, 2020
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/893/text
This 5G takeover just became law all the while they had us distracted with COVID-19.
They have us looking at their left hand - while their right hand does the dirty deeds.
As always, research all things and you WILL FIND THE TRUTH.
Put on your big kid panties - because it is about to get real.
This 5G takeover just became law all the while they had us distracted with COVID-19.
They have us looking at their left hand - while their right hand does the dirty deeds.
As always, research all things and you WILL FIND THE TRUTH.
Put on your big kid panties - because it is about to get real.
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