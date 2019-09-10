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Epstein and Dutch Nobel Prize laureate Gerard 't Hooft
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420 views • September 10, 2019
Utrecht University where Gerard 't Hooft works as a physics professor denies that he recieved ANY funding. This contradicts an article in Buzzfeed and is also contrary to the overall pattern whereby the millions flowed freely and abundantly to scientists and institutions.
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