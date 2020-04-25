Prashanti Nilayam in Puttaparthi, India :

Prashanti Nilayam (= Abode of Supreme Peace), Ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.



Note the extended use of sunrise imagery to convey the avataric descent as the dawn of spiritual regeneration. Sunrise is the most beautiful time of the day. Right time to invoke Gayathri for her blessing and gift of the “sunrise" of enlightenment.



The Sun Singer Theme evoked thru’ Paul Winter’s saxophone adds to the imagery while the next track “Dolphin Morning” sings of the beauty of daybreak. Yes, Winter’s soulful rendition touches the depths of one’s being.



Pics of sunrise at the 4 cardinal directions in India and those at each of the Avatar's birthplace convey the generality of the Avataric impact. The Avatar of Rama originates from the Solar Dynasty that Sathya Sai had expressly aligned with. This contrasts with the Lunar one from which Krishna descended.



The Sun’s significance is esp. shown by Sai’s urging us to chant the Gayathri for security, health and spiritual growth. Already, at the biophysical level, life can’t exist without the Sun!



Barry’s music deepens the nostalgia for those who have stayed in the Sai Ashram. The shift from this music to Nimrod expresses the Avatar’s unexpected change of plans – ending his own physicality in 2011 instead of 2021.



This is due to the Avatar’s sublime self-sacrifice of taking on & bearing the Karmic burden ( = the cross) of humanity - lessening global pain, suffering and averting imminent disasters and crises. Sai’s self-abnegation (sacrificial lamb) mirrors Christ’s spirit undergoing crucifixion. The denial of the self is aptly celebrated here with the noblest piece of music ever created, namely Nimrod. The timing of Sai’s passing with the annual Christian Holy Week events intensifies the parallelisms in the destinies of Sai and Christ. It conveys too the lesson aptly expressed in that eternal, yet timeless, Dharma: Love = Sacrifice, and Sacrifice = Love.



The bi-gendered or androgynous Sai Avatar is expressed in the music of: [1] Glorianna (female solo) and [2] Our Father (male solo). The pics that accompany the latter point to some of the great works that the Avatar is linked with. The Our Father soundtrack in fact was gently directed by him for inclusion, and it really fits the context splendidly.



The music – the Islamic, Tibetan, Christian, etc. highlights the spirit of universal oneness, the main thrust of Sai’s teachings -- iconized in the Sarva Dharma as a stylized lotus. Pics showing the groups that have performed in the Sai Kulwant Hall convey the cosmic-oneness ethic that underpins and characterizes the ethos of the New Age.



El Bosco’s Nirvana has this brilliant and thrilling quality that expresses the soaring spirit of youthful idealism esp. nurtured in the student community. The animated atmosphere & spirit the music evokes continue to echo in one's mind even when the track has ended.



The penultimate track, a song sung by the Avatar himself, is his love story that tells of Divinity’s undying love for humanity. It instructs and directs the world to restore Dharma - the golden key for bringing humanity home to its pristine goodness. It entails a change in the education system in favor of the primacy of Dharma, which must take root firstly in the household.



The final track “Maviola” begins with Narendra Modi, current PM of India, gifting a posy of roses to Swami. Many years before, Swami predicted and told his students about Modi’s future career as a PM of India. The role of India functioning at the heart of the Avataric enterprise has been predestined; it must lead the world into the Golden Age, but reform has to begin in India first. The music plus Sai quotes together take one on the evolutionary path to universalism, in ever-expanding circles of inclusion (home – community – nation – world – universe). In this way, the tripartite Avatar will ultimately and surely achieve its glorious mission of salvaging humanity.



The video soundtracks (in sequence):

[1] Sathya Sai Baba is Pure Love - Fragment used here [2] Sun Singer Theme (fr album Sun Singer / Paul Winter) [3] Dolphin Morning (ditto) [4] Gayatri Invocation (fr Gayatri Mantra by Oreade Music [5] Out of Africa - music by John Barry [6] Cotton Club - J. Barry [7] Somewhere in Time - J. Barry [8] Nimrod - Edward Elgar [9] Fragments fr the movie Armageddon [10] Glorianna – Vangelis [11] Our Father - A. Bocelli + Mormon T. Choir [12] Fusion of 2 fragments [13] Tibetan - fusion of 3 fragments [14] Taizé Laudate Dominum [15] Bhajan - unknown title [16] El Bosco – Nirvana [17] Sathya Sai Baba is Pure Love [18] Maviola – J. Barry