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Steve Bannon predicts that Trump will run in 2024 | Spicer and Co.
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90 views • July 03, 2021
Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon predicts the former President will run for President again in 2024, he also analyzes the foreign policy of the Biden Administration including the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the threat of Communist China - Via Newsmax's 'Spicer and Co.'
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