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Who Is Closer Than A Brother - Proverbs 18:24 (NIV)
24 One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin,
but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Fair weather friends are plentiful, until they are needed.
A true friend willingly has your six.
Do you have a true friend to contact?
https://pc1.tiny.us/mry3yzwb
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