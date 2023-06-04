Just the News | Former Capitol Police Chief demands improved security measures at the Capitol
Steven A. Sund, former Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, tells John Solomon security measures at the U.S. Capitol building have become politicized to a point where Capitol Police are often unable to provide effective service.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2rh5z8-former-capitol-police-chief-demands-improved-security-measures-at-the-capit.html
