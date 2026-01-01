FBI stops TERROR threat NYE celebrations & DHS/FBI DIRE warning to Americans

Federal authorities confirm the FBI successfully foiled an alleged New Year’s Eve terror plot targeting Southern California and New Orleans. Four suspects in Southern California and a fifth individual in New Orleans have been arrested and charged. Investigators say the suspects planned to use backpack-style pipe bombs timed to detonate at midnight, using fireworks to mask the explosions. Despite early headlines, the FBI did not ask the public to cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations. Officials state there are no specific, credible threats at this time. However, in a joint assessment released by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, authorities warn that lone actors and small ideological groups remain the most significant terrorism concern during large public events, and that the overall threat environment remains elevated. This video breaks down what was stopped, what authorities are warning about, and how to stay informed without panic. Sources: FBI official press releases (FBI.gov) and the DHS 2025 Homeland Threat Assessment (DHS.gov).