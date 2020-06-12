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"Five Feet Apart" - movie - Social Distancing - Predictive Programming Or Coincidence !!!
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64 views • June 12, 2020
A pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis meet in a hospital and fall in love, though their disease means they must avoid close physical contact.
A nurse shouts: "Six feet apart at all times!!!You both know the rules!!!"
A nurse shouts: "Six feet apart at all times!!!You both know the rules!!!"
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