© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ThePatriotNurse: RealTalk: The Feds Label Us as Terrorists while Fleeing Afghanistan
Follow
2
Share
Report
123 views • August 17, 2021
Posted 15August2021: In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the cancerous growth of the Federal government and its rogue status in defiance of the Constitution.
Read https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
Martin Niemöller: Quote:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Read https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
Martin Niemöller: Quote:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.