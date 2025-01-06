St. Clair County Medical Director - Dr. Remington Nevin

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Dr. Remington Nevin, born in Toronto, Canada, is a medical doctor, an army veteran, and an owner of a number of businesses. As the St. Clair County Medical Director, he joins Eileen to share why he believes that it was by Divine Providence that he found this opportunity to serve and like a good soldier, he is ready to report for duty especially when it comes to solar industrial facilities.





