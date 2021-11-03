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U.S. Army Surgeon Theresa long: Grounded 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries". During a panel by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson
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172 views • November 03, 2021
U.S. Army Surgeon Theresa long: "in one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries".
During a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson
During a panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson
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