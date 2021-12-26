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PART 2: THE HOLE IN THE SKY (ABOUT THE HEAVENS, ANGELS IN PUBLIC & "MYTHS")
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808 views • December 26, 2021
#FALLENANGELS #GIANTS #PROPHECY (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Stories of old aren't "stories"- they are histories of REALITY. Things that ancient cultures believed are not myths, they are part of the historical record. God is opening the final chapters of human history to His church, we have to know the truth. Fallen angels will show themselves with great majesty, giants will come to earth, the sky has different qualities we don't hear about, and this is the lesson for today. Shalom.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/30/the-hole-in-the-sky-may-16-2020/
STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Stories of old aren't "stories"- they are histories of REALITY. Things that ancient cultures believed are not myths, they are part of the historical record. God is opening the final chapters of human history to His church, we have to know the truth. Fallen angels will show themselves with great majesty, giants will come to earth, the sky has different qualities we don't hear about, and this is the lesson for today. Shalom.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/30/the-hole-in-the-sky-may-16-2020/
STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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