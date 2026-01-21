© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Links below! I knew I’d forget a couple of things, and I did. :)
Also, sorry about all of the “ums.”
For a more extensive written discussion and all of the links, go here: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/a-cheap-wood-stove-for-tiny-homes-tents-sheds-etc
If you take the chimney out sideways, you’ll also need more clamps and likely a stabilizer of some sort as well. I’m only linking to the specific pipes I bought, as they don’t all fit together from different brands!
This is the actual wood stove I’m using and it is IN STOCK… for the moment! It’s just $71.99!!! https://amzn.to/4qDNab0
Also on Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/bdzbjftn
and eBay: https://ebay.us/wyMGhD
Extra pipes (I bought 3 sets of 4): https://amzn.to/49HhpGE
Specific elbows I bought that actually fit (others didn’t): https://ebay.us/NNKxAk
Fireproof mat- no recommended brand, this is just what I bought: https://amzn.to/4sVX1dO
DAP fire-resistant mortar: Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ZtxFWR
Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/2stx5te3
eBay: https://ebay.us/gV7X2h
Best price on lighters I’ve found (Yep, I bought these): https://amzn.to/4bKw9XL
Hot tent stove jack (to go out a tent/ window/ whatever): https://amzn.to/45RWQGg
eBay: https://ebay.us/SGIlED
Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/4w49224e
Extra hose clamps: Amazon: https://amzn.to/4pOi5zQ
eBay: https://ebay.us/gpZgOB
Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/3sk8b4w9
Don’t miss the most extensive toilet paper alternative article out there! (My 99-year-old grandma approved, as of 2020!) https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toilet-paper-alternatives
Personal eBay store: I’m adding more seeds TODAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/healinghopes?mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&siteid=0&campid=5338559120&customid=&toolid=10001&mkevt=1
Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter at our website!
Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books
How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us
Local Services: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services
Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations
Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop
This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.
Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer
13:25End Screen