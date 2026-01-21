BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A CHEAP Wood Stove for Tiny Homes, Tents, Sheds, Etc.
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • 1 day ago

Links below! I knew I’d forget a couple of things, and I did. :)


Also, sorry about all of the “ums.”


For a more extensive written discussion and all of the links, go here: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/a-cheap-wood-stove-for-tiny-homes-tents-sheds-etc


If you take the chimney out sideways, you’ll also need more clamps and likely a stabilizer of some sort as well. I’m only linking to the specific pipes I bought, as they don’t all fit together from different brands!


This is the actual wood stove I’m using and it is IN STOCK… for the moment! It’s just $71.99!!! https://amzn.to/4qDNab0


Also on Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/bdzbjftn


and eBay: https://ebay.us/wyMGhD


Extra pipes (I bought 3 sets of 4): https://amzn.to/49HhpGE


Specific elbows I bought that actually fit (others didn’t): https://ebay.us/NNKxAk


Fireproof mat- no recommended brand, this is just what I bought: https://amzn.to/4sVX1dO


DAP fire-resistant mortar: Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ZtxFWR

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/2stx5te3

eBay: https://ebay.us/gV7X2h


Best price on lighters I’ve found (Yep, I bought these): https://amzn.to/4bKw9XL


Hot tent stove jack (to go out a tent/ window/ whatever): https://amzn.to/45RWQGg

eBay: https://ebay.us/SGIlED

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/4w49224e


Extra hose clamps: Amazon: https://amzn.to/4pOi5zQ

eBay: https://ebay.us/gpZgOB

Wal-Mart: https://tinyurl.com/3sk8b4w9


Don’t miss the most extensive toilet paper alternative article out there! (My 99-year-old grandma approved, as of 2020!) https://non-toxic-home.org/f/toilet-paper-alternatives



Personal eBay store: I’m adding more seeds TODAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/healinghopes?mkcid=1&mkrid=711-53200-19255-0&siteid=0&campid=5338559120&customid=&toolid=10001&mkevt=1




Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter at our website!


Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Local Services: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services


Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer




Keywords
tiny homewood stovetent stovetiny home heatsmall wood stovecheap wood stovecheap heaterlittle wood stovewood stove for shed
Chapters

13:25End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature&#8217;s hidden bounty

Winter foraging: Surviving the cold with nature’s hidden bounty

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Test your prepper skills with the New Year Prepping Challenge

Zoey Sky
The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

The silent storm: How to prepare for an EMP catastrophe that could rewind modern civilization

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Bugging out faster: Practical tips for efficient evacuation

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar&#8217;s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

The Tariff Tsunami: On the dollar’s demise and the rise of decentralized survival

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy