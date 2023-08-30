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EP 4515: A Conversation with Attorney Tom Renz - a Man of Principle in the Fight Against Tyranny | The Hagmann Report | August 30, 2023
Hagmann Report
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It’s likely that you’ve seen him, heard him, or heard of him. Tom Renz is a warrior in the fight against corruption, fraud, and tyranny. He’s a practicing attorney who put his practice second to exposing and fighting against government and quasi-government corruption and overreach. Perhaps you’ve seen him testify before Congress or read his latest findings that detail his research into what most people call the COVID-19 vaccines. He’s been interviewed many times across many platforms, but how well do you really know this fighter?

It has never been more important than today to identify those who are really on our side – those who cannot be bought, or those who refuse to submit to government tyranny for a promise to be free of threats and to be left alone from harassment by rogue elements of a tyrannical system.

In a world where reality is getting more difficult to separate from the lies, establishing true allies has never been more important. Attorney Tom Renz is a true ally, intensive researcher, and a voracious fighter for all our freedoms. The last three-and-a-half years have come at a cost to Attorney Renz. He’s sacrificed his anonymity so we can retain ours. He’s appeared on the numerous high-profile broadcasts to make a stand in our stead.

The purpose of this interview is to introduce you to Tom Renz – the man in the fight. 

For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website: https://www.HagmannPI.com

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newsinfowarspoliticspodcasthannityalexjoneshomeschoolinghagmanncrtstevequayleelection2020currenteventsdoughagmannhagmannreportjohnmoorethelibertymantom renzstandeyo
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