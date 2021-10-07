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Never Before Seen: Blood Doctor Reveals HORRIFIC Findings After Examining Vials
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744 views • October 07, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! Dr. Zandre Botha was shocked after studying the blood of “vaccinated” patients that were coming to her with a serious illness after being injected with the shots being called “Covid vaccines”. After being presented with vials of the substance, she examined the contents and was horrified.
Dr. Botha came forward, today, on “The Stew Peters Show”
*Note: Dr. Botha mentioned treatment for vaxxed while speaking to Stew, here are her recommendations:
- Treatment for vaccine injury
- NAC
- Ivermectin
- Food grade hydrogen peroxide
- Molecular hydrogen therapy
- Glutathione
- Ozone therapy
- Zeolite
Important to support the heart with potassium
Selenium is also good at detoxification of cells
Chelation therapy
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Follow Stew on social media: https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/never-before-seen-blood-doctor-reveals-horrific-findings-after-examining-vials/
Dr. Botha came forward, today, on “The Stew Peters Show”
*Note: Dr. Botha mentioned treatment for vaxxed while speaking to Stew, here are her recommendations:
- Treatment for vaccine injury
- NAC
- Ivermectin
- Food grade hydrogen peroxide
- Molecular hydrogen therapy
- Glutathione
- Ozone therapy
- Zeolite
Important to support the heart with potassium
Selenium is also good at detoxification of cells
Chelation therapy
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium User.
Follow Stew on social media: https://www.everlinks.io/tbltv-rvm/stew-peters
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/never-before-seen-blood-doctor-reveals-horrific-findings-after-examining-vials/
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