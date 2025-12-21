BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 12/21/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
30 followers
Follow
20 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: I got some folks who want to testify. They are gonna explain the game how they see it. We're gonna look at Jeffery Epstein from angles you maybe haven't considered. We're going to Minnesota to have a look at the next level theft they got going on over there. There are protests happening all over the world but you wouldn't know from the mainstream media. And a city debated how to handle animal sacrifice with the new immigrants who practice it. All that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews



if Gorillaz wrote "YOU'RE A MEAN ONE, MR. GRINCH"

https://youtu.be/gDdD9SBx8Pw


I tell the truth that is hard to face and took along time to understand. Please support our cause so no child has to ever face this alone and after irreversible damage is done.

https://x.com/i/status/1998888522791723049


There's a book called “Abortions are everything” targeted at children as early as 5 years old!

https://x.com/i/status/1997379866728247312


TT MN Luxury cars, private villas and overseas wire transfers - CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.

https://x.com/i/status/1999267796241252839


Ghetto Funk Collective - Keep On Lovin' Me (The Whispers)

https://youtu.be/CV84FmeBRbU?list=PLD3qp7AhbTmOu1iuwNkZ7vwbyr5ehJW9W


British Man Fined $200 For Spitting Out Leaf That Had Blown Into His Mouth

https://notthebee.com/article/british-man-fined-200-for-spitting-out-leaf-that-had-blown-into-his-mouth


Yesterday we witnessed a horrific attack on the Jewish community in Australia.

https://x.com/i/status/2000622353836126254

trumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicancharlie kirkelon muskepstein
