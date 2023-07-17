ICON of the Seas - Poseidon 2?

Titanic and USS Poseidon history obviously did not teach any lessons. Take a look at this Monster Cruise Ship 5 times the size of the Titanic. It is your Family Fun Ship until an iceberg, rogue wave, or something else unexpected comes along like the Norovirus. Saw this behemoth advertised so had to make a video. Even the simulation spells trouble.
