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The Real Science
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281 views • March 19, 2021
The Real Science was aired on local television in the Caribbean, by our Thusia SDA Church, to help persons know the truth about how they can help themselves face the coronavirus and not feel pressured into taking the experimental jabs. All clips used ARE ONLY FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES. Thank you.
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