© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn | Birx Is Back? What Did Musk, Grimes & Gates Say Out Loud?!
Follow
1
Share
Report
61 views • May 05, 2022
Learn More About the Advanced Medicine Conference Today At: www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2022/04/28/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-declaration-for-the-future-of-the-internet/
Jul 27, 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXdYCh6krj0
May 1st 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow2DbrhyZd4
In the Era of Mass Censorship Via Social Media, Mainstream Media and When the Actual American Whitehouse Is Leading the Charge to Silence Voices of Truth I Wanted to Recommend a Few Shows That You Can Trust:
Show #1 - The Flyover Conservatives - https://flyoverconservatives.com/
Show #2 - The And We Know Show - https://andweknow.com/
Show #3 - The SteelTruth Show - www.SteelTruth.com
Show #4 - Amanda Grace - https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Show #5 - The His Glory Network with Pastor Dave Scarlett - https://hisglory.me/
Show #6 - The MelK Show - https://themelkshow.com/
Show #7 - The Elijah Streams with Steve Schultz - https://rumble.com/v12hd6l-special-broadcast-with-robin-bullock-and-roger-stone.html
Show #8 - X22 - https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
Show #9 - SGT - https://www.bitchute.com/video/3PUpbMyrOtjF/
Show #10 - Mike Adams / Health Ranger - https://healthrangerreport.com/
Dr. Deborah Birx IS BACK and Warns of a COVID Surge This Summer! https://rumble.com/v1355kb-dr.-deborah-birx-is-back-and-warns-of-a-covid-surge-this-summer.html
Elon Musk | Musk & Grimes, "You Could Turn Someone Into a Butterfly." + "AI Is the Way to Communism" https://rumble.com/v13axcb-elon-musk-musk-and-grimes-you-could-turn-someone-into-a-butterfly.-ai-is-th.html
Bill Gates | "We Have to Create a Global Epidemic Response & Mobilization Team" https://rumble.com/v138p0u-bill-gates-we-have-to-create-a-global-epidemic-response-and-mobilization-te.html
The mRNA Transhumanism Nano-Tech in the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://rumble.com/v138dfm-dr.-charles-morgan-the-mrna-transhumanism-nano-tech-in-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
COVID-19 Shots | Lipid Nanoparticles in Shots Contain Pathogens Released Via 18 GHz 5G Signals - https://rumble.com/v134hgt-covid-19-shots-lipid-nanoparticles-in-shots-contain-pathogens-released-via-.html
“Inflation is a very serious subject,” Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman & Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says. “You can argue it’s the way democracies die.” More: https://twitter.com/YahooFinance/status/1493996148624961542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1493996148624961542%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fcrypto%2Fcharlie-munger-says-he-has-avoided-bitcoin-venereal-disease
What Causes Inflation and Your Hard-Earned Dollars to Lose Value? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
What Is Going On with the Music of Grimes?
Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Declaration for the Future of the Internet - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2022/04/28/background-press-call-by-senior-administration-officials-on-the-declaration-for-the-future-of-the-internet/
Jul 27, 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXdYCh6krj0
May 1st 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow2DbrhyZd4
In the Era of Mass Censorship Via Social Media, Mainstream Media and When the Actual American Whitehouse Is Leading the Charge to Silence Voices of Truth I Wanted to Recommend a Few Shows That You Can Trust:
Show #1 - The Flyover Conservatives - https://flyoverconservatives.com/
Show #2 - The And We Know Show - https://andweknow.com/
Show #3 - The SteelTruth Show - www.SteelTruth.com
Show #4 - Amanda Grace - https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/
Show #5 - The His Glory Network with Pastor Dave Scarlett - https://hisglory.me/
Show #6 - The MelK Show - https://themelkshow.com/
Show #7 - The Elijah Streams with Steve Schultz - https://rumble.com/v12hd6l-special-broadcast-with-robin-bullock-and-roger-stone.html
Show #8 - X22 - https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
Show #9 - SGT - https://www.bitchute.com/video/3PUpbMyrOtjF/
Show #10 - Mike Adams / Health Ranger - https://healthrangerreport.com/
Dr. Deborah Birx IS BACK and Warns of a COVID Surge This Summer! https://rumble.com/v1355kb-dr.-deborah-birx-is-back-and-warns-of-a-covid-surge-this-summer.html
Elon Musk | Musk & Grimes, "You Could Turn Someone Into a Butterfly." + "AI Is the Way to Communism" https://rumble.com/v13axcb-elon-musk-musk-and-grimes-you-could-turn-someone-into-a-butterfly.-ai-is-th.html
Bill Gates | "We Have to Create a Global Epidemic Response & Mobilization Team" https://rumble.com/v138p0u-bill-gates-we-have-to-create-a-global-epidemic-response-and-mobilization-te.html
The mRNA Transhumanism Nano-Tech in the COVID-19 Vaccines - https://rumble.com/v138dfm-dr.-charles-morgan-the-mrna-transhumanism-nano-tech-in-the-covid-19-vaccine.html
COVID-19 Shots | Lipid Nanoparticles in Shots Contain Pathogens Released Via 18 GHz 5G Signals - https://rumble.com/v134hgt-covid-19-shots-lipid-nanoparticles-in-shots-contain-pathogens-released-via-.html
“Inflation is a very serious subject,” Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman & Daily Journal Chairman Charlie Munger says. “You can argue it’s the way democracies die.” More: https://twitter.com/YahooFinance/status/1493996148624961542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1493996148624961542%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fcrypto%2Fcharlie-munger-says-he-has-avoided-bitcoin-venereal-disease
What Causes Inflation and Your Hard-Earned Dollars to Lose Value? https://bh-pm.com/the-history-of-inflation/
What Is Going On with the Music of Grimes?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.